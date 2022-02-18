Shocking crash on a busy Wigan main road
A vehicle occupant was left needing treatment after a terrifying crash on a busy Wigan main road
Emergency services responded to reports of a car in collision with a lorry at the junction of Riverway and Crompton Street at around 1.45pm on Friday February 18.
One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here