Shocking crash on a busy Wigan shopping street
Reports are coming in of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on a busy Wigan shopping street
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 4:28 pm
A social media post has warned people of delays on Market Street in Hindley after the crash outside the Summat to Ate restaurant at around lunchtime on December 23.
The photograph shows the bike stuck under a black car.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
Wigan Today have contacted Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service for more information.
