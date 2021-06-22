Six hurt in crash involving several vehicles on busy road

Emergency services were called to Mort Lane in Tyldesley shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and the road was shut in both directions.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed a woman had to be released from one of the cars and was taken to hospital, while five other people needed treatment.

A spokesman said: "Two ambulances, a helimed crew and a response vehicle went to a road traffic collision on Mort Lane, Tyldesley, following a 999 call at 2.54pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A woman was released from her vehicle and taken to hospital by road. Five other people were assessed and treated at the scene."

A fire service spokesman said: “Just before 3pm, two fire engines from Atherton and Bolton fire stations were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Mort Lane. The technical response unit from Leigh also attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived quickly and used specialist equipment to make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for around an hour.”

A police spokesman said: "At around 2.51pm, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Mort Lane in Tyldesley.

Mort Lane in Tyldesley has been closed in both directions. Pic: Google Street View

"Police attended and the air ambulance was called to attend to a passenger of one of the vehicles involved."