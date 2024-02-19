Slimming World looking for new leaders to share their experiences on how to lose weight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slimming experts in Wigan and Leigh are celebrating a successful year helping lots of members lose their unwanted weight and gain the life they want.

Nicola Kiggin and Sarah Cargill who manage a team of consultants in the local areas said: "We are going through a period of steady growth. In over 50 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World's brilliant combination of a hunger busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group sessions.

"At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry"

Nicola said: "We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding. We have the best training in the business too. Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and psychology of weight management, as well as running their own slimming business".

Now, with obesity at an all time high, Slimming World are looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight loss success to build a fabulous career. There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate work in the area and ensure that our unique support is available in every community.

Sarah said: "Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long term success through healthy lifestyle changes. Food optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites. It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meats, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family. Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips. Members love the fact they arent restricted."

Slimming World consultants are all former members. The role is part time, with the potential to earn £100-£400 per week for working a flexible 10-12 hours as a self employed franchise. In depth training is offered with a well respected and recognised brand that has been established for over 50 years and all consultants get the benefit of excellent support from more than 400 head office staff based in Alfreton, Derbyshire.