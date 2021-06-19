Smoke plumes above Wigan after fire breaks out at commercial building

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire in Swan Lane shortly after 3pm today, June 19. Engines from Wigan Hindley and Leigh were sent to the incident, which involved three lorries and a large quantity of tyres in a builder's yard.

A resident, Ricky Parkinson, posted footage on social media which shows smoke billowing into the sky, and reported hearing an explosion.

Another person said on Facebook: "There was a big fire ball then multiple explosions. I hope no one is hurt."

Police had cosed off Swan Lane while the emergency services deal with the situation but had reopened the road as of 5pm.

A post on the Hindley and Hindley Green Labour Councillors page said: "Swan Lane closed from Coupland Rd to Green Lane/Swan Lane aa a result of an accidental fire at Swan Commercials. Buses being turned round. No access to pedestrians. Just been updated at the scene by police who hope to have the road open within the hour."

Bus services in the area are being diverted due to the road closure. The no.7 services are currently diverting via Sandy Lane & Alder Lane ahead to resume the normal route on Hindley Road.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 3pm on Saturday 19 June, firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a commercial building on Swan Lane, Hindley.

Image: Ricky Parkinson/Twitter: Shamotzil

“Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley and Leigh fire stations arrived quickly at the scene. The fire involved three heavy goods vehicles and a large quantity of tyres located in the building’s yard.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to bring the fire under control.

“GMFRS crews remain in attendance.”