Special presents gifted to hospital

All was merry and bright at Wigan Infirmary as staff from its baby and children’s ward took a surprise, bumper delivery of junior skincare goodies.

The team from toiletries brand Childs Farm is jingling all the way up and down the country’s hospitals and children’s hospices, armed with hundreds of bags of moisturisers, colouring books and muslins, to cheer up those that can’t be at home at Christmas.

Founder Joanna Jensen said: “We know of the incredible work happening at Wigan Infirmary so we were delighted to pay them a visit; if we can help to put smiles on the faces of staff, parents, babies and children, then our Christmas mission is accomplished!”