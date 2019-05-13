Staff and pupils evacuated after fire breaks out at high school

A high school was evacuated as firefighters worked to bring a blaze under control.



Crews were called to Bedford High School, on Manchester Road, Leigh, at 2.20pm on Monday for a "small" fire involving a single-storey annex.

Bedford High School. Pic: Google Street View

A fire service spokesman said five fire engines had attended and crews were using breathing apparatus and a hose reel as they worked.

He disputed posts on Facebook that it was a "false call".

The school has been evacuated and everyone was accounted for through a roll call.

A text message sent to parents by the school said the fire had been in the roof space of L block.