Still no answers on how disabled Wigan man found in marshland died

The family of a disabled Wigan man may have to wait at least another fortnight before discovering if police think he was murdered.

John Heyes’ body was found in marshland at the rear of his home on the afternoon of Sunday, November 4, and police immediately launched a major inquiry.

John Heyes

The 35-year-old, who lived alone on Marsh Green Road, had been missing since October 22 and there had already been a public appeal for

information.

The marshy wooded area between Marsh Green and Martland Mill, along with part of Lancaster Road and John’s house itself were all sealed off for two days as forensic investigations were carried.

Then it was announced that a post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist had proved inconclusive and that samples would have to be sent off for analysis to see if any firmer conclusions could be drawn from them, including toxicological tests.

That was on November 6, but almost two and a half weeks later, John’s loved ones are none the wiser.

The Wigan Post inquired with Greater Manchester Police this week and were told that the toxicology reports were “likely to take another couple of weeks yet”.

Mr Heyes had learning difficulties, suffered from both epilepsy and cerebral palsy and walked with a limp. He had short dark blond hair, was of slim build, about 5ft 1ins tall and had a tattoo on the inside of one of his forearms that read “Wiggle”.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cotton pants with black trainers. He usually worse his keys attached to his belt.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about his final movements while specially trained officers liaise with his loved ones.

Anyone with details should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.