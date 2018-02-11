Stove warning after dogs caught in shed fire

A dog died and another needed medical attention after a fire broke out in a wooden shed.



The blaze started in the wooden building in a garden on South Drive, in Appley Bridge, at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

It was seen by the residents of the house and they used a garden hose to put out the fire quickly.

Other news: Car crashes into farmer's field in wintry weather



But two dogs had been sleeping inside the shed at the time and were affected by the fire.

Firefighters were able to save a Labrador, but sadly a springer spaniel died.

Andy Hamilton, crew manager at Skelmersdale fire station, said: "Only about. two weeks ago we started carrying oxygen masks for dogs, so we put one of those on him and he came round quite a lot.

"The owner took him to the vet. He looked a lot better."

Read more: Pet gas masks will help four-legged friends in fires



The blaze was thought to have been started by a wood-burning stove in the shed.

Mr Hamilton said: "We will go back to carry out a hot strike on neighbouring properties to make them aware of the dangers of wood-burning stoves.

"We have had three incidents since Christmas involving wood-burning stoves."