Stranded lorry closes one lane of M6 near Wigan in early hours
The truck broke down on the southbound carriageway between junction 26 (Orrell Interchange) and junction 25 (Wigan)
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 9:01 am
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 9:04 am
A stranded lorry closed one lane of the M6 near Wigan.
The truck broke down on the southbound carriageway between junction 26 (Orrell Interchange)and junction 25 (Wigan) at around 3.40am today (June 6).
The vehicle was recovered about 40 minutes later .
Highways England tweeted: "#M6 southbound #J26 to #J25 > All lanes are now back open following the earlier broken down lorry. Vehicle has been recovered, and the lane closure has been removed."
