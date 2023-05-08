Suspected drug-driver arrested after car smashes into Wigan house and residents evacuated

Residents on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton were evacuated from their homes after the collision at 11.30am on Monday.

The road was closed between Howard Street and Major Street and motorists were advised to use alternative routes as emergency services rushed to the area.

Fortunately no-one was hurt, but there was damage to the house and a gas pipe, with firefighters and gas workers called to ensure it was safe.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and will be questioned by the police about what happened.

A police spokesman said: "No injuries have been reported but there has been some structural damage caused to a gas pipe.

"Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and representatives from the gas board are at the scene to isolate the gas. A number of residents in the area have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Ormskirk Road was closed after the crash and has since reopened

"A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of class A and B drugs.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Wigan station was called to reports of a road traffic collision on Ormskirk Road, in Wigan.

“The road traffic collision involved one car which had gone into a house and damaged a gas main, with neighbouring houses evacuated as a precaution.

" Firefighters used specialist equipment to make the scene safe, alongside colleagues from Cadent Gas.