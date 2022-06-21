The blue and silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was believed to be on false registration plates, was abandoned on the grassed area off Mayfield Road, Kitt Green, at around 3am on Tuesday June 21.

Three males were seen smashing a window and throwing something inside the vehicle in order to ignite it before making off on foot.

The green off Mayfield Road

A crew from Wigan fire station was quickly on the scene and were only there for 20 minutes dousing the flames but the car was damaged beyond repair.

A spokesman said that it was likely that some form of accelerant was used to quicken and intensify the blaze.