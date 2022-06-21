Suspected stolen car torched on Wigan village green

Police are hunting the occupants of a suspected stolen car after they were seen setting it alight on a Wigan village green.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:25 am

The blue and silver Vauxhall Corsa, which was believed to be on false registration plates, was abandoned on the grassed area off Mayfield Road, Kitt Green, at around 3am on Tuesday June 21.

Read More

Read More
Schoolboy accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old Wigan girl

Three males were seen smashing a window and throwing something inside the vehicle in order to ignite it before making off on foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The green off Mayfield Road

A crew from Wigan fire station was quickly on the scene and were only there for 20 minutes dousing the flames but the car was damaged beyond repair.

A spokesman said that it was likely that some form of accelerant was used to quicken and intensify the blaze.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or, alternatively, ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.