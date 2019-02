Motorists on the M6 were brought to a halt this morning after a swan was found wandering on the motorway.



Highways officers were forced to hold up traffic near the Thelwall Viaduct on the M6 Northbound between J20 and J21 today (Thursday), after the swan was spotted on the hard shoulder.

The RSPCA was called in to rescue the bird, which appeared to be injured and in need of attention.

The swan was rescued shortly before 11.30am and normal traffic flow was restored.