Taxi goes up in flames after mechanical fault

Firefighters were called into action last night after a vehicle went up in flames

A crew from Leigh fire station was dispatched to Orrell Road at midnight today (Thursday) after receiving reports of a vehicle fire.

On arrival, they found a Peugeot Partner minibus well alight.

Firefighters revealed the blaze was ignited by a mechanical fault, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Crews spent 45 minutes dousing the flames, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The driver, who was not carrying any passengers at the time of the incident, escaped unharmed and remained at the scene.