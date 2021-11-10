Teen suffers multiple fractures and ambulance is smashed up in town centre collisions

The teenager is believed to have been struck by a car on Derby Street in Leigh early on Tuesday evening.

A short time later a North West Ambulance Service 999 vehicle was in collision with a car at a traffic light junction on Twist Lane.

At first it was thought that the paramedics were on their way to the accident involving the teen but it was in fact heading towards another emergency when the smash took place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both crashes

Thankfully the occupants of both vehicles escaped unscathed although an NWAS spokesman said that the ambulance was so badly damaged that it would be out of commission for some time.

Another ambulance attended to the boy whose mother, Kelly Dootson, posted a message on social media to say he had been run over and adding: "The emergency services have been amazing and although he has some broken bones and concussion he is alive.

"Thank you to everyone who helped him."

Greater Manchester Police urged traffic to give Spinning Jenny Way and Derby Street a wide berth due to the two accidents.

An ambulance similar to the one involved in the collision

An NWAS spokesperson said, “At around 18:40 on Tuesday, an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Twist Lane, Leigh, as it was responding to a 999 call.

"There were no patients on board, and the crew and the people in the other vehicle involved were assessed but were uninjured.

"The ambulance, however, suffered significant damage.

“We also attended a separate road traffic collision involving a pedestrian nearby.

"The patient, a teenage boy, was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.