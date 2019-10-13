Teenage boy, 14, who died after crashing car during police chase is named locally

A teenage boy who died after crashing a suspected stolen car during a police chase has been named locally.

Leo Gradwell, 14, died yesterday from his injuries following a multi-car collision on Ashton Road in Golborne on Friday night.

Tributes at the scene

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which has left another teen boy, 15, in hospital in a critical condition.

Candles and balloons have been left at the site by family and close friends with heartfelt messages to the Platt Bridge youngster.

Messages of support for Leo’s family have also poured in on Facebook.

One person wrote: “R.I.P Leo we’re all going to miss u so much. Platt Bridge ain’t going to be the same without u. Love n miss u so much. Fly high big lad.”

Balloons and candles have been left at the scene

Another added: “Rip little Leo, you’re with the angels now they will keep you safe.”

At around 1:25pm on Friday police attempted to stop a suspected stolen blue Fiat 500 on Warrington Road in Golborne.

The car failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit developed before the Fiat collided with two cars on Ashton Road.

Leo, who is believed to have been driving the car, was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours the next day.

Two other boys, aged 15 and 14, who were travelling in the Fiat, were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged, however the 15-year-old remains in hospital, with his condition described as critical but stable.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by GMP’s Professional Standards Branch in line with normal policy.

Sergeant Jon McColl, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the boy who passed away this morning.

“The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is continuing with enquiries so that the full circumstances surrounding the collision can be established.

“Given the brief pursuit that developed prior to the collision, we have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is in line with normal policy.”

An IOPC spokesperson added: "“We have begun an independent investigation following a Greater Manchester Police pursuit yesterday (11 October). The incident, which happened on Ashton Road in Golborne at around 1.25 pm, followed reports of a vehicle being driven erratically.

"After being notified by GMP we sent investigators to the scene.

"We understand, at this time, that a short pursuit took place before the vehicle collided with another car. Sadly a 14-year-old boy who was in the vehicle died in hospital this morning (12 October) from his injuries sustained in the collision.

"We have made initial contact with the boy’s family to explain our involvement and express our condolences. Anyone who witnessed events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the IOPC on 0800 096 9070 or email: witness@policeconduct.gov.uk.”