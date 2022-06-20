Details are scarce but neighbours in Ribble Drive, Norley, say a nail gun and a crowbar were involved in Sunday June 19’s incident.

Plice, several ambulance vehicles plus air paramedics were called to the scene, although many were held back on Montrose Avenue until it was declared safe to move in and help casualties.

The North West air ambulance lands at Norley Cricket Club

Rumours circulated of a shooting, but while this has been ruled out, sources say a nail gun may well have been involved.

Armed police were called and a nail gun was recovered from a car but no firearms were found.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said that they had been called to a police incident on Ribble Drive at 5.21pm on Sunday and there had been multiple services at the scene including an ambulance, advance paramedic, senior paramedic and the air ambulance and that two people had been taken to hospital by road ultimately.

Their conditions have not been disclosed.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said a female teenager and a man in his 40s had suffered injuries, that suspects had been identified but no arrests had yet been made.

One resident told Wigan Today: "I was driving down the road and saw police on the roundabout but when I turned into the street I saw all this commotion.

"The rumours were someone was hit in the head with a crowbar and then shot in the back of the head with a nail gun.

"We didn't see it happen, we just saw all these people.

"I hope the person's alright."

Another added: "We've lived here 43 years and have never seen anything like it.

"I was sitting in the front room having a brew when I heard it all going on outside.

"There were a lot of police around and ambulances but I didn't see anyone being taken to hospital or arrested."

Anyone with details should ring police on 101 quoting log number 2064 of June 19.