Teenager fighting for his life after horror crash in Wigan
A teenager is fighting for his life after his car careered out of control on a main Wigan road.
Emergency services were called to the serious collision involving one car on Ashton Road in Billinge on Thursday (February 16)
It is believed that a red Ford Fiesta was travelling in a southerly direction along the road, known locally as the “two-mile stretch”, when it lost control and collided with a tree.
A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were taken to hospital.
The boy has sustained life-threatening injuries.
Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or the vehicle in question prior to the collision, to get in touch.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV/doorbell footage from the area in the moments leading up to and before the collision took place.”