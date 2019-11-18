Ten arrests in police crime crackdown

Ten people have been charged in connection with an investigation into criminal conspiracy in Lancashire.

Officers executed warrants on Tuesday and Friday of last week in Skelmersdale, Coppull, Accrington, Great Harwood, Chorley and Blackpool as part of Operation Sark.

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and 10 have since been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

DS Martin Kennedy said: “Organised crime, including the supply of drugs, blights our communities and puts ordinary law-abiding people at risk. We remain committed to taking drugs off our streets and pursing those suspected to be involved in illegal activity.

“I would urge our communities to work with us on identifying those responsible for this type of activity so that we can continue to keep our communities safe. Intelligence from members of the public is key in operations like this and I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist, to get in touch.”

Anyone who suspects drugs being dealt in their area can contact police on 101. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.