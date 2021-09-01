Ten-year-old girl hurt after being hit by car in Wigan
A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries after being hit by a car.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:41 pm
Emergency services were called to Sheaves Close in Abram at 5.40pm on Monday to reports of the collision.
The youngster was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool for treatment to her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1249 of August 30.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here