Ten-year-old girl hurt after being hit by car in Wigan

Emergency services were called to Sheaves Close in Abram at 5.40pm on Monday to reports of the collision.

The youngster was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey children's hospital in Liverpool for treatment to her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1249 of August 30.

Sheaves Close in Abram. Pic: Google Street View

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.