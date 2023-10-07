News you can trust since 1853
The astonishing mental health gap across English regions

Data from a GP patient survey offers a revealing glimpse into the stark variances in the prevalence of mental health issues among adults in different Integrated Care Board areas across England.
By Mark McShaneContributor
Published 7th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
The results spotlight an urgent need for a refined, region-specific approach to mental health care and support.

Key Data Insights

A summary of the mental health prevalence among adults in selected areas:

Mental health first aid
Highest Reported Prevalence

  • North East & North Cumbria: 15.6 per cent

  • South Yorkshire: 15.3 per cent

  • Cheshire & Merseyside: 15.3 per cent

  • Greater Manchester: 14.3 per cent

Moderate Reported Prevalence

  • Bristol, N Somerset & S Gloucs: 14.1 per cent

  • Derby & Derbyshire: 14.0 per cent

  • Lancashire & South Cumbria: 13.8 per cent

  • West Yorkshire: 13.7 per cent

  • Nottingham & Nottinghamshire: 13.7 per cent

  • Norfolk and Waveney: 13.4 per cent

Lowest Reported Prevalence

  • North West London: 9.1 per cent

  • Surrey Heartlands: 9.1 per cent

  • South West London: 9.2 per cent

  • Frimley: 9.5 per cent

  • North East London: 9.5 per cent

  • North Central London: 9.8 per cent

  • Bedfordshire, Luton & MK: 10 per cent

  • Hertfordshire & West Essex: 10.1 per cent

  • South East London: 10.7 per cent

  • Bucks, Oxfordshire & Berkshire W: 10.9 per cent

Mental Health First Aid Training Is Imperative

Sarah Jeffries, a Mental Health First Aid Trainer at First Aid Courses Manchester, shared her thoughts.

"The recent GP Patient Survey reveals significant disparities in mental health issues across different areas of England, highlighting a clear need for solutions, such as Mental Health First Aid Training (MHFA). In essence, MHFA is not merely about learning mental health principles; it’s about forging a community adept at initiating and engaging in early conversations about mental health."

"In areas like North East & North Cumbria, where 15.6 per cent of people report mental health problems, and even in North West London, with its 9.1 per cent figure, MHFA proves to be a crucial tool to ensure everyone receives appropriate support and understanding. A principal goal should be to embed MHFA into our communities, workplaces, and schools, ensuring that regardless of location, mental health support is readily accessible and easy to navigate."

Addressing the Divides

The disparities highlighted above underscore a compelling need for a nuanced, area-specific response to mental health care that thoroughly considers the unique socio-economic, demographic, and systemic factors in each region.

Tailored Initiatives for Comprehensive Care

Ensuring that mental health strategies and resources are both universally accessible and regionally specialised is crucial.

  • Areas of high prevalence may require targeted interventions, increased funding, and enhanced service provision.

  • In areas where prevalence is lower, continuous scrutiny and improvement of existing structures are paramount to maintain and uplift the mental health of the community.

A Collective, United Strategy

Health boards, local governments, and mental health organisations are encouraged to utilise this data to foster a collaborative, data-driven approach to mental health service planning and delivery. A collective mission to not only provide but optimise mental health services in line with regional needs is imperative.

Inclusivity and Accessibility

Every person, irrespective of their locale, must have equal access to high-quality mental health services. It is our collective duty to ensure that mental health support is not a postcode lottery, but a universal guarantee.

