The Salvation Army offers a winter welcome to those struggling with the cost of living crisis
As temperatures drop, the church and community centre on George Street, Atherton, is opening its doors and offering a space for people to keep warm and enjoy hot refreshments in a bid to escape the arctic blast that is currently sweeping the north west.
The warm hub, affectionately named Place of Welcome, is open every Thursday from 10am – 12pm, offering a safe, relaxed and warm space and people attending can enjoy free hot and cold drinks.
Captain Darron Boulton, church leader at The Salvation Army in Atherton said: “We know times are tough for everyone and we have seen local people struggling to make ends meet, people who never thought they would find themselves in the position of choosing whether to heat their homes or continue to put food on the table. It’s a choice that no one should have to face and when the temperatures suddenly drop, that decision becomes all the more frightening.
“We are offering a space for people to come and be warm while also enjoying a hot cuppa. For us, it's about providing a friendly, warm and welcoming space at the coldest of times.”
During the Christmas period, The Salvation Army in Atherton handed out care packages to people who are homeless which included basic essentials such as a hat, pair of gloves, blanket, a hot water bottle and an insulated travel mug.
Captain Boulton added: “We provided the winter care packages acknowledging the fact that when you’re on the street, staying warm and dry can be hard. Keeping people that find themselves living on the streets warm is vital in also helping keep them safe in the cold weather and everyone is accepted with open arms at our weekly Place of Welcome.”
Warm care packages can be collected from The Salvation Army’s church and community centre on George Street during it’s Place of Welcome session on Thursdays from 10am to noon.