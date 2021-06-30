.

The show must go on! Wigan band The Lathums perform impromptu set in Wigan town centre despite technical difficulties

Wigan band The Lathums played to a large crowd in Wigan town centre this afternoon as part of a day of busking which then went on to the streets of Manchester.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:08 pm

The band had technical difficulties, so frontman Alex Moore did the acoustic gig solo - and the onlookers loved it.

They also signed autographs and posed for photographs after the gig.

A large crowd gathered to see The Lathums

A happy crowd gathered to see the local lads.

Fans took photos of the band after the gig.

