The show must go on! Wigan band The Lathums perform impromptu set in Wigan town centre despite technical difficulties
Wigan band The Lathums played to a large crowd in Wigan town centre this afternoon as part of a day of busking which then went on to the streets of Manchester.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:08 pm
The band had technical difficulties, so frontman Alex Moore did the acoustic gig solo - and the onlookers loved it.
They also signed autographs and posed for photographs after the gig.
