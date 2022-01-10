The weird items left behind by guests at Travelodge - including a dog called Beyonce

Travelodge is looking to fill thousands of positions across the UK this year, ranging from summer holiday cover to new hotel openings (Photo: Shutterstock)

A dog called Beyoncé, a drum kit, a 1940s typewriter and a suitcase full of Blackpool rock are just some of the items left behind by people who stayed at Travelodge hotels last year.

Other strange items guests forgot to take home with them, included a drone, an ancient coin collection, six-food feathered angel wings and a Jimmy Choo Cinderella shoe.

Staff at Travelodge’s 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year.

Where were these items left?

The suitcase filled with Blackpool rock was found at the South Promenade Travelodge in the resort.

A dress constructed of postcards was left in Bournemouth whilst housekeepers at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales were surprised when they entered room 13 and discovered a huge inflatable unicorn pool float on the bed.

A Pomsky dog called Beyoncé was left behind at Manchester Central Travelodge.

There was also a growing number of wedding-related items being left by brides, grooms and wedding guests, including an Islamic marriage certificate and a wedding cake piñata.

Shakila Ahmed from Travelodge said: "In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our hotels and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

"When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it's basically due to us all being time-poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten."