These 30 beautiful images of Wigan will brighten your day
Wigan has some truly stunning scenery and our photographer Michelle Adamson has captured the borough at its finest.
Michelle's gorgeous images from across the borough show just what a beautiful place Wigan is to live. Enjoy the pictures ...
Believe Square, Wigan
ma
jpimedia
Leeds Liverpool Canal with Trencherfield Mill on the left
jpimedia
Views over Wigan from Billinge Hill, locally known as the Billinge Beacon or Billinge Lump
jpimedia
A view over the borough's countryside on a sunny day from Beacon Country Park, Up Holland
jpimedia
