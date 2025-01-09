The next big thing: Luke Littler celebrates reaching a second successive World Darts Championship final at the tender age of 17.

Forty five pubs across the North West are on the lookout for the next Luke Littler, as part of a national darts competition.

The event, hosted by Proper Pubs - the wet-led division of Admiral Taverns which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales - is set to uncover the best new talent in the world of darts.

How will it work?

Sponsored by Fosters, the competition will follow a best-of-three legs, best-of-501 format. Pub heats began on January 6, and run until Friday 7th February. Each week, two competitors will advance to their pub’s final, with a total of eight finalists by the end of the heats.

The finals and prize money

The pub finals will take place during the week of Monday, February 10, where the winner and runner-up for each pub will progress to the regional finals, scheduled for the week of Monday, February 17. Across the country, there will be nine regional finals, each culminating in four finalists advancing to the national showdown.

The 36 finalists will compete in the National Final on Sunday, March 2, held at the Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester, with the winner receiving a prize of £1,000.

Which pubs?

These are the North West pubs taking part:

Strawberry Gardens, Manchester

Old Ball Inn, Smallshaw

Pineapple Inn, Oldham

Ellesmere, Hindley

Gilnow Arms, Bolton

Horse & Jockey, Heywood

Lamb Hotel, Bolton

Lord Raglan, Bolton

Market Tavern, Hindley

Ukulele, Wigan

Victoria, Bolton, BL5

Albion, Accrington

Black Bull Hotel, Haslingden

Clock Tower, Kendal

Corner House, Blackpool

Entwistle Hotel, Darwen

Gamull, Preston

New Inn, Bacup

Pinny, Cumbria

Rhoden Inn, Oswaldtwistle

Royal Butterfly, Burnley

Royal Standard, Whitehaven

Station Hotel, Nelson

Tinker & Budget, Oswaldtwistle

Vic, Blackburn

Bath Springs, Wigan

Boars Head, St Helens

Chapel House, Warrington

Church Inn, Greater Manchester

Eagle & Child, Wigan

Honeysuckle Inn, Wigan

Kitt Green Tavern, Wigan

Little Pig, St Helens

Millstone, Wigan

Oddfellows Arms, Manchester

Prince George Hotel, Liverpool

Railway Hotel, Liverpool, L21

Royal Oak Branch, Warrington

Royal Oak Hotel, Wallasey

Tippings Arms, Wigan

Jolly Crofter, Stockport

Little Oak, Chester

Lord Nelson, Gorton

Queens, Bredbury

Town Hall Tavern, Greater Manchester