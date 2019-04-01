Income

This is the average income of people living in and around Wigan by postcode

Incomes can vary dependent on job role and location, but data sourced from propertydetective.com shows the average income of those living in Wigan by postcode.

This is the average income of people living in Wigan ranked in order of inhabitants which have the highest average annual income.

Average income of 32,408

1. WN3

Average income of 30,680

2. WN7

Average income of 30,582

3. WN2

Average income of 28,470

4. WN4

