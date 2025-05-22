We’ve enjoyed weeks of fine weather - the driest in the North West since 1929 - but it could all be about to change.

The Bank Holiday weekend sees a marked change in weather type, with many areas seeing rain or showers and more unsettled conditions, which remain into next week.

In the North West, tonight is expected to be dry, with perhaps one or two mist and fog patches forming by dawn. After a chilly start, Friday will be another fine and dry day, with some warm sunny spells at maximum temperatures of 21 °C. Cloud will increase from the west later in the day with spells of rain or showers on Saturday.

Rain will be spreading eastwards overnight on Saturday, clearing to give a mixture of sunny spells and showers on Sunday and Monday. Next week, changeable conditions are expected across the UK during this period. Atlantic frontal systems are expected to spread in from the west at times bringing showers or longer periods of rain to many areas.

Some heavy rain is possible and this could be thundery at times. Wettest conditions overall are likely to be in the west and north west of the UK, where strong winds may also develop at times. In between weather systems, some dry interludes are likely with periods of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average overall, but will be cooler in any prolonged periods of rainfall.

The Met Office has warned of tornados as rain, hail and thunderstorms hit the UK. | James Manning/PA Wire

Deputy Chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “We’ll see a change in conditions this weekend as weather systems move in from the Atlantic. These will bring rain and windier conditions from the west later Friday, which will spread across the whole of the UK on Saturday. Some heavy rain is expected, especially in the northwest later on Saturday when winds will also strengthen, bringing a risk of coastal gales in the north.

“These strong winds will continue on Sunday as an area of low pressure passes the northwest of the UK. Blustery showers are expected on Sunday, which will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest. Conversely, the south and southeast may well see a good deal of dry weather.

“Wind will be a watchpoint for Sunday, especially across Scotland where there is some uncertainty on the exact track of the low and its associated wind speeds, so keep up-to-date with the forecast as it evolves over the coming days.”