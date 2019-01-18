This is why Wigan's traffic was so bad yesterday evening

Wigan traffic was at a near standstill yesterday evening, leaving many commuters speculating over the cause.

Not surprisingly, the traffic jams were particularly bad during the evening rush hour, with some motorists claiming their journeys home took almost twice as long as usual.

The delays have been caused by temporary traffic lights which were put up in Whelley on Thursday morning.

The two-way signals will be in place until January 21, while United Utilities carry out maintenance work, to install new water connections.

Delays are likely until the end of the roadworks.