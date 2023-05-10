Thousands of pounds' damage caused to three Wigan homes as early hours caravan blaze spreads

Many thousands of pounds in damages were caused to a conservatory, windows, doors, UPVC fascias and soffits plus the caravan itself after it went up in flames at the rear of an address in Holmsfield Close, New Springs.

Two fire crews from Wigan and one from Horwich were called to the street at 2.30am on Wednesday May 10 and spent two hours tackling the incident which is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault rather than deliberate ignition.

A general view of Holmsfield Close, Aspull where fire broke out, damaging three homes

Every rear window of the three properties, except the one where the conservatory took the brunt of the heat, was damaged in some way, several shattering altogether.

Two sheds were also wrecked.

Wigan watch manager Paul Gibbons said that crew members wearing breathing apparatus doused the flames, gas and thermal scans were carried out inside the affected properties to ensure the flames hadn’t spread and that fire safety leaflets were also posted to local homes.

The residents were allowed back in their damaged properties at about 4.30am and council staff came to board up the houses’ windows.

Mr Gibbons said that staff would return to the street next week to carry out home fire safety assessments and offer reassurance to householders.