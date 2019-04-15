Three-car collision on M6 in Wigan brings rush hour traffic to standstill

Traffic on the M6 in Wigan came to a complete halt this afternoon following a three-car collision.

Emergency services were called to the smash on the southbound carriageway between junction 27 at Standish and junction 26 at Orrell shortly before 5pm on Monday.

The lanes ended up blocked but initially traffic was able to get past the scene.

However, the North West Motorway Police then stopped all traffic on the carriageway while the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.

The force put out a message on social media after around 20 minutes to say all lanes had reopened and thank drivers for their patience.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) attended the collision but the extent of injuries suffered by anyone involved is unclear.

The incident left debris strewn across the carriageway which employees from Highways England had to clear up.