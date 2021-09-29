Three cars destroyed after blaze breaks out in supermarket car park

Firefighters were called to Asda on Windermere Road, Leigh, at 11.30am on Wednesday when one car set alight and the wind blew the flames towards two other cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ford Focus, Citroen C4 and Kia Soul were all badly damaged in the blaze, which was believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here