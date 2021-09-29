Three cars destroyed after blaze breaks out in supermarket car park

Shocked shoppers watched on as three vehicles were destroyed when a fire started in a supermarket car park.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:20 pm

Firefighters were called to Asda on Windermere Road, Leigh, at 11.30am on Wednesday when one car set alight and the wind blew the flames towards two other cars.

The Ford Focus, Citroen C4 and Kia Soul were all badly damaged in the blaze, which was believed to have been started by an electrical fault.

The three cars were badly damaged in the fire