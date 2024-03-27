Three fire engines rush to house in Wigan to tackle blaze
Firefighters were called to a house in Wigan when a blaze broke out.
Crews rushed to the mid-terraced property on Strathmore Avenue, Ashton, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.
Three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley attended and crews used hose reels and breathing apparatus while tackling the fire, which involved the ground floor of the house.
One person had escaped from the property before firefighters arrived.
