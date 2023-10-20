News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Three people escape unharmed after Wigan borough taxi catches fire

Three people escaped unharmed after a minibus caught fire.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The driver, a young boy and his personal assistant were taken to safety after the taxi ignited near a garage on Wigan Road, Atherton, on Friday.

A fire service spokesperson said: “At just after 8.30am, the crew from Atherton fire station attended a fire involving a minibus on Wigan Road, Atherton.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and worked to make the scene safe.

"Firefighters were in attendance for around half an hour.”

Related topics:Wigan