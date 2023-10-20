Three people escape unharmed after Wigan borough taxi catches fire
Three people escaped unharmed after a minibus caught fire.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The driver, a young boy and his personal assistant were taken to safety after the taxi ignited near a garage on Wigan Road, Atherton, on Friday.
A fire service spokesperson said: “At just after 8.30am, the crew from Atherton fire station attended a fire involving a minibus on Wigan Road, Atherton.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and worked to make the scene safe.
"Firefighters were in attendance for around half an hour.”