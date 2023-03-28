Three people taken to hospital after cars crashed and hit garden wall in Wigan

Emergency services rushed to Gidlow Lane, Wigan, at around 8pm on Monday after the collision between a Mercedes and a Toyota Yaris.

Fire crews from Wigan had to cut the roof off one of the cars to get someone out.

Fire engines on Gidlow Lane

Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to their injuries, though it has not yet been reported how seriously they were hurt.

Emergency services rushed to Gidlow Lane after the crash

