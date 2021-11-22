Three rescued from blazing Wigan borough home

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried the pair outside and led the 40-year-old to safety as thick smoke filled the downstairs of the address in Ashley Drive, Leigh.

By the time crews from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh had arrived at the scene shortly before 11pm on Sunday night, the upper floor of the semi-detached house was well ablaze with flames pouring out of the windows of the bedroom where it had started.

Four fire appliances had turned out after received reports that three people were trapped inside and this proved to be the case.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were required to carry out the rescue

All of the occupants were downstairs when firefighters got into the fume-filled house and all were taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment for smoke inhalation.

The house had been fitted with working smoke alarms and Hindley watch manager Mick Callan said that had they not been, the fire service might have been dealing with an even more serious incident.

As it was the bedroom where the fire started was "completely destroyed" and the whole of the rest of the house badly damaged by smoke.

The neighbouring semi, whose occupants had safely vacated it when 999 teams, including three ambulances, arrived, also needed rooms ventilating with specialist machinery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation although Mr Callan said there was nothing suspicious about it.

He added: "This was a serious incident. The fire was fully developed upstairs by the time we arrived at the scene - and we were the first engine there.

"The two elderly people in the property had to be carried out and the son was led to safety. All three needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

"The house had fitted and working smoke alarms. One can only imagine that things could have been a lot worse had they not been and this should be a warning to all householders to ensure they have alarms and to test them regularly."