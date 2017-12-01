Toddler found wandering the streets alone

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child after a toddler was found wandering the streets of Wigan.

At around 4.20pm on Friday December 1, police were called after a toddler, possibly aged around 2 or 3 years-old walked into a shop on Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince in Wigan, on his own.

The boy was said to be appropriately dressed for the cold weather but had not been reported missing.

He was taken to a police station after the horrifying incident, and played in the station after having a little nap.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child.

She is currently being interviewed by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing to understand how the boy came to be on his own.