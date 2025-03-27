Kelly Collins, from Wigan, travelled on the Sindbad submarine three days before it sank in Hurghada, Egypt.

A Wigan woman who travelled on the Sindbad submarine which sank killing six passengers on March 27 has told of her shock at the tragedy.

Kelly Collins, 32, descended 25 metres below the surface in the sub on March 24.

Kelly, a HGV driver, decided to go on the sub with her partner Sharon, 54, after they saw the experience advertised on social media.

The Sindbad submarine. | SWNS

Kelly said: “I’m shocked, saddened and in disbelief to hear the news about the poor people on the submarine.”

She told of how she had experienced her trip.

She said: “The trip started with a 30 minute boat ride out to the docking platform where we swapped over from the boat to the submarine. The submarine trip was approximately 40 minutes and then a 30 minute boat ride back to the shore."

Tom McDowell, 63, travelled on the sub with his daughter Sarah, 29, and her boyfriend Robert, 28, and his grandson Jacob, 12, whilst on a family holiday in Hurghada, Egypt, last year.

Tom was one of around 40 others who got inside the then fully booked 30 metre long sub.

The food manufacturer from Carrickfergus, in Northern Ireland, said he was "nervous" at the thought of getting into the submarine but said he felt “at ease" as the set up was "all very professional".

He said: "I was shocked when I read the news that it has sunk - my heart goes out to the victims. When I was onboard I was surprised with how safety focused the crew were. The boat felt sturdy and the staff and the captain were very friendly and professional."

Tom was staying at the Sindbad Club hotel, the company that runs the submarine trips, at the time he went onboard.

Recalling the day he said: "You get onto a boat from the pier on the private beach at the back of the hotel which takes you out to the submarine docking platform. Once there you climb into the submarine through the hatch on top."

The trip which cost £40 per adult and £20 per child lasted around 30 minutes in total.

Tom said the vessel dropped to 25 metres below the water and passengers are "taken around the reefs" and you are able "to see the fish".

He said: "It was a scenic ride, lots to see and gaze whilst onboard. There was also a diver who swam around the boat and waved at you.

"You don't even think about something going wrong when it is your turn.”

