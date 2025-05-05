Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester Airport is one of the busiest airports in the UK, handling over 28 million passengers annually and serving more than 200 destinations worldwide.

Whether you're planning your journey, looking for parking options, or seeking nearby accommodations, this guide provides everything you need to know for a smooth experience.

Manchester Airport offers a range of official parking options to suit different needs:

Short Stay Parking – Ideal for drop-offs and pick-ups, with prices starting from £6 for 30 minutes.

Multi-Storey Parking – Close to the terminals and suitable for short stays, with rates starting at £12 for up to 2 hours.

Long Stay Parking – Best for holidays and extended trips, with a shuttle service to the terminals. Prices start from £25 per day.

Meet & Greet Parking – A premium service where your car is parked for you, starting at £50 per day.

For the best rates, it’s recommended to pre-book parking via the official Manchester Airport website.

Alternative parking providers

If you're looking for off-site parking, several third-party companies offer competitive rates:

APH Parking – Secure park-and-ride services with prices starting from £8 per day.

JetParks – Affordable airport parking with shuttle services, starting from £10 per day.

You can compare prices and book parking through Airport Parking Shop or similar services.

Getting to Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport is located about 9 miles south of Manchester city centre.

By car – The airport is easily accessible via the M56 motorway, with clear signposting.

By train – The Manchester Airport train station connects to Manchester Piccadilly and other UK cities.

By bus/coach – Several local and national bus services, including Stagecoach and National Express, operate routes to and from the airport.

Airlines and destinations from Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport serves a variety of airlines, offering flights to Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Asia. Key airlines include:

British Airways – Domestic and international routes, including flights to London and major global destinations.

Emirates – Daily flights to Dubai, with onward connections worldwide.

Ryanair – Budget-friendly flights to Spain, Italy, and Eastern Europe.

Virgin Atlantic – Long-haul routes to New York, Orlando, and Barbados.

For up-to-date flight information, visit the Manchester Airport departures page.

Hotels near Manchester Airport

If you need a place to stay near the airport, here are some options:

Radisson Blu Hotel – Directly connected to the terminals, with rooms starting from £120 per night.

Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport – A short walk from the airport, with prices starting at £90 per night.

Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport – A budget-friendly option from £100 per night.

Check availability and book through Booking.com.

The Escape Lounge at Manchester Airport terminal two | staff

Booking an airport lounge

For a more comfortable wait, Manchester Airport offers several lounges:

Escape Lounge – Complimentary food, drinks, and Wi-Fi, starting at £25 per person.

1903 Lounge – A premium, adults-only lounge with luxury dining, from £35 per person.

Lounge access can be booked via the Manchester Airport website.

Additional tips for a smooth journey

Book in advance – Secure parking, hotels, and lounge access early for the best rates.

Check traffic updates – Use AA Traffic News for real-time updates.

Use airport facilities – Manchester Airport offers great shopping, dining, and relaxation options.

By planning ahead, you can ensure a smooth and stress-free experience at Manchester Airport.