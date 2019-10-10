Bickershaw Lane reopens after car crashes into tree and overturns

Bickershaw Lane has reopened after a crash outside Brookside Farm this morning.



The road was closed in both directions, from Brookside Farm to the junction at the Travellers Site, after the crash at around 5.15am.

The fire service said a car crashed into a tree and a lamp post outside Brookside Farm, before rolling over and landing on its side.

Fire crews from Leigh responded and used cutting equipment to rescue a woman trapped inside the overturned car.

The woman was released from the wreck and treated at the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters said the female driver suffered cuts and bruises but was conscious and talking.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed that two patients have been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called to Bickershaw Lane at 5.14am after reports of a road traffic accident.

"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit.

"We have treated two patients and both were walking and talking at the scene.

"But they have both been taken in the same ambulance to Wigan Infirmary.

"It is not clear what the extent of any injuries are at this stage, but they are not believed to be serious."

The fire service confirmed that only one car was involved in the crash.

Bickershaw Lane was closed for nearly two hours, but reopened shortly before 8am.

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.

Second crash on same road in 5 days

It comes just days after another dramatic crash on the same road.

On Sunday, October 6, a stolen Ford Fusion hit parked cars on Bickershaw Lane and landed on the roof of a garage at around 4.10am.

The driver fled the scene and left a male passenger in a life-threatening condition.

Firefighters from Hindley had to get onto the roof to stabilise the car and rescue the man.

He has suffered head injuries which were described as "potentially life-threatening" and was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment.