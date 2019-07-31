Disruption to Wigan train services caused by flooding on the line

Rail travellers this morning may face some disruption leaving Wigan due to flooding on the line.

National Rail says standing water caused by heavy rain is creating problems on the route between Wallgate and Manchester Victoria on Wednesday.

Passengers are being warned trains may be running late or cancelled.

The disruption is expected to last at least until 9am.

For more information visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/227651.aspx