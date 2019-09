Wigan motorists are experiencing significant delays this morning due to a mass cycling ride which is passing through the borough.

The Deloitte Ride Across Britain, a ride from from Land's End to John O'Groats, is taking place this week, with the fifth leg set off from Haydock towards Carlisle this morning, passing through Shevington, Appley Bridge.

More than 1,500 cyclists are taking part in the mass ride and several drivers have reported heavy delays this morning as the pack passes through