M6 motorists face further delays after second lorry breaks down in 6-mile tailback caused by earlier jackknifed lorry in Wigan

A second lorry has broken down on the M6 near Wigan whilst queuing in a 6-mile backlog of traffic.



The HGV became stranded in the midst of a tailback of traffic stretching from Orrell to Standish.

The queuing traffic had begun to ease after an earlier jackknifed lorry was recovered from the carriageway near Orrell Interchange (J26).

But motorists are facing further delays after a second lorry became stranded in the tailback.

Highways England are awaiting recovery of the lorry and expect the carriageway to be cleared by 2.30pm.

Lane 1 (pf 3) remains closed and traffic is moving slowly but steadily in the remaining two lanes.

Traffic queuing on the northbound M6 at Standish after a lorry jackknifed 6 miles away in Orrell, Wigan.

Earlier this morning, a lorry jackknifed on the M6 forcing Highways to close a 6-mile stretch of carriageway near Wigan.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and assisted Highways in shutting lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) between Orrell and junction 27 at Standish.

The incident caused long hour-long delays for some motorists, with traffic queued back to junction 25 (Wigan, A49).

The jackknifed lorry was recovered shortly after 1pm, and normal traffic conditions briefly resumed before the second lorry broke down at 1.15pm.