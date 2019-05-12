M6 motorway traffic held in both directions to transfer horse from a broken down horse box

Traffic on the M6 was briefly held this morning to safely transfer a horse between two horse boxes.

Police held traffic between junctions 26 for Orrell and 27 for Standish just before 10.50am after a horse box broke down on the highway.

The scene at junction 26 after the road was opened (Traffic England)

An AA spokesman said: "All traffic was temporarily held in both direction whilst a horse was transferred from a broken down horse box into a new horse box.

"All lanes are now reopen."

A Highways England spokesman added: "Traffic officers temporarily stopped the traffic in both directions in order to safely transfer a horse from a broken down vehicle into a new vehicle.

There were very minor delays.