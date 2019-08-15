M6 traffic: miles of gridlock now reach back to J27 after Land Rover and horse box overturn on carriageway

An overturned Land Rover and horse box has caused major congestion on the M6.

Motorists face lengthy delays on the M6 southbound between J27 and J22, while emergency services respond to the incident.

According to Highways England, the incident has now been cleared, but there are reported to still be at least 90 minute delays for commuters.



READ MORE >>> 'Do not approach him' - Lancashire police hunt yet another dangerous absconder from Kirkham Prison

North West Ambulance Service were called at around 2pm to the incident, but did not take anyone to hospital.

Highways England said there are 9 miles of tailbacks on the southbound carriageway.

The crash is now causing tailbacks on the M58 eastbound carriageway.

Traffic is now backing up onto the M58 eastbound, as motorists attempt to join the M6 at the Orrell interchange.

Updates to follow...