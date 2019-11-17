Man, 19, critical after road crash

A teenage biker is in a critical condition after a crash.

The crash happened on Friday lunchtime at 1pm between a green Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle and a white Audi A3 on Wigan Road in Leigh.

Greater Manchester police said the motorcyclist – a 19-year-old man – suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

Police are now appealing for any information that could assist their enquiries.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident take place or either vehicle in the area before the collision.

Detective Constable Emma Kennedy of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone that might know something about this collision.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have dash cam footage from around the time which shows a Green Kawasaki Motorcycle or a White Audi A3 travelling on Wigan Road, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1286 of 15/11/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.