Man seriously injured as four cars crash at junction

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after four cars collided at a junction.



Emergency services were called just before 7.50am on Wednesday to High Street in Golborne, at the junction with Heath Street.

Other news: Couple tie the knot at Wigan and Leigh Hospice for the second time



There had been a crash involving four cars - a Renault Clio, BMW 1 Series, Volvo and a Vauxhall Zafira.

The driver of the Renault Clio - a man in his early 40s - has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with suspected neck and back injuries.

Ambulance staff have also treated someone with minor injuries.

The road remains closed and emergency services are still there.