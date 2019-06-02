Signal failure causes disruption for Wigan rail users

A fault on the railway has caused travel disruption for Wiganers.



Due to a fault with the signalling system, all lines have been blocked between Salford Crescent and Hindley.

Many services have been cancelled, and those that haven't face delays of up to 30 minutes, due to diversions via Bolton. All stations between Salford Crescent and Hindley will not be served.

The disruption is expected to last until 5pm today (Sunday, June 2).

Replacement buses are running between Wigan Wallgate and Salford Crescent in both directions.