Two teens suffer serious injuries in car crash in Wrightington

Two teenagers from Appley Bridge have been taken for hospital after a serious car crash in Wrightingon.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision.

Around 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 20) a Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes CL500 collided on Toogood Lane.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 17-year-old boy from Appley Bridge, suffered suspected spinal fractures and internal injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, also from Appley Bridge, suffered a fractured collar bone and an internal injury.

Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 72-year-old man from Mawdesley, was not injured.

The road was closed for close to six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Wrightington.

“We would urge anyone who has seen what happened to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0939 of May 20th.