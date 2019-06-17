Wigan North Western to get extra cycle spaces

Extra cycle spaces are to be created at Wigan North Western station as part of a £6.8m Government plan to encourage more rail commuters to saddle up for the rest of their journeys.



Some 2,300 spaces are due to be installed at 48 stations across England as part of the Cycle Rail Programme, enabling commuters to cycle directly to the station and lock their bike securely.

The programme has now been backed by more than £40m from the Department for Transport and tripled the number of cycle parking spaces at more than 500 stations - taking the total to some 80,000.

It is part of a push by the Government to ensure that people are more aware of their transport choices and that commuter journeys are as sustainable as possible.

The Wigan scheme will be complemented by an already growing network of bike lanes, including those recently completed around the Saddle Junction, along Wallgate and on Scot Lane.

The announcement was made in Cycling UK’s Bike Week, which has already seen the launch of the refreshed Cycle to Work scheme, providing employees with a tax exemption to access adapted bikes and e-bikes.

Cycling and Walking Minister Michael Ellis said: “Cycling to your nearest station and catching a train to work is a great way to keep healthy, reduce emissions and help make our towns and cities vibrant places to live.

“But to make this a reality, I know that the right infrastructure needs to be in place.

“This latest investment will see many more stations become accessible for cyclists, so that greener travel options - whether as part of a longer or shorter journey - become the norm.”